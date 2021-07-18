Impact World Champion Kenny Omega successfully retained his title over Sami Callihan in the main event of Slammiversary on Saturday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

After the match, NJPW star Jay White came out to the stage to have a staredown with Omega.

PWinsider.com reports that after the show went off the air, FinJuice hit the ring. White laid out David Finlay while Omega, The Good Brothers and Don Callis backed off.

Finlay and White will wrestle at NJPW’s Resurgence event in Los Angeles next month for the NEVER Openweight Title. The idea of the staredown between White and Omega was to build interest in the fallout on Thursday’s Impact Wrestling.