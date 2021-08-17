The dark main event after Monday’s WWE RAW at the AT&T Center in San Antonio saw The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeat The Miz and John Morrison.

The match was described as being filled with comedy spots. It was also noted that The New Day received a loud babyface reaction.

The New Day did not wrestle on this week’s RAW, but they did stand behind Miz and Morrison during a backstage segment, advertising their new WWE Shop merchandise. RAW saw The Miz return to the ring for a loss to Damian Priest, which was his first match since suffering the injury at WrestleMania Backlash on May 16 in the Zombie Lumberjack Match against Priest.

The New Day have worked recent non-televised WWE Supershow live events, with wins over MVP and Lashley, but they have not wrestled together on TV since the July 5 RAW, where they defeated MVP and Lashley. Kofi’s last TV singles match came at Money In the Bank on July 18, the loss to Lashley, and Woods’ last TV singles match came on July 12, the RAW non-title win over Lashley.

The advertised dark main event for this week’s RAW was The New Day vs. MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, but The Miz and Morrison end up replacing The Hurt Business.

