During the main event of Sunday night’s TNA Genesis pay-per-view event, Joe Hendry defeated Nic Nemeth to capture the TNA World Championship.

After the show went off the air, Hendry addressed the live crowd. He said,

“You are the lifeblood of TNA wrestling. You’ve watched the growth of this company, and the awesome thing about it is we are all doing it together. I want you all to know, I’m so proud to be a part of this locker room. It is the greatest honor and privilege to share a locker room with the individuals in the back, and you have no idea how many of them have gone out of their way to help me get to where I wanted to do, to selflessly give me the help, the advice, the guidance, the mentorship. None of this happens without the colleagues and staff in the back. Thank you so much to every single one of you.”

He added, “We’re all here for the same reason, because we have a love and a passion for professional wrestling. The next order of business is for me to talk to Santino because my friends, we are just getting started. This title reign, I’m gonna give every ounce of being that I have to make sure every single one of you is still chanting ‘We believe.’ It’s because of you that we’re living our dreams in the back, but we have got so much to go. Are you ready to push TNA Wrestling to a new level in 2025? The thing I want most is for every single one person in Texas to chant at the top of their lungs, ‘T-N-A.’ Let the world hear you. T-N-A. T-N-A. Thank you. This has been an honor and a privilege, and we all can’t wait to see you soon.”

Tessa Blanchard defeated Jordynne Grace at TNA Genesis 2025.

Grace’s deal with TNA Wrestling is up this month and she’s expected to depart the company.

Following the show, Grace took to Twitter to post a video where members of the TNA locker-room gave her a standing ovation.

