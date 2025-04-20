– What happened after WrestleMania 41 Saturday went off the air? WWE showed fans in a series of videos after the show went off the air inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. Check out videos of what happened in the arena and as soon as CM Punk passed through the curtain via the videos embedded below.

What is going through the mind of CM Punk right now?#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/WL7tXyRAVA — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2025

– WWE tweeted out the following image of “Main Event” Jey Uso and Tiffany Stratton posing together with their WWE World Heavyweight and WWE Women’s Championships after their respective victories at WrestleMania 41 Saturday.

– Jordynne Grace released photos of herself being scanned to be added as part of The Fearless Pack DLC for the new WWE 2K25 video game. The DLC pack is set for a July 23 release.