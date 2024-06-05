After the USA Network cameras stopped rolling on Tuesday night, the action continued inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE released a digital post-show exclusive segment on their various social media channels on Thursday morning, showing fans what went down inside the CWC after the WWE NXT Battleground 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network went off the air.

During the 5/28 episode of WWE NXT last week, Oro Mensah was attacked backstage, and it was revealed that new WWE NXT signee “All Ego” Ethan Page was the man responsible.

Following the conclusion of the 6/4 episode of WWE NXT this week, Mensah gained a measure of revenge, attacking Page after the show went off the air. The brawl saw security run out to separate the two, who had a stare down from opposite ends of the CWC.

Watch the post-show digital exclusive segment from after the 6/4 episode of WWE NXT via the YouTube player embedded below, and make sure to join us here on 6/9 for live WWE NXT Battleground 2024 results coverage from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.