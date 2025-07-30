Prior to Tuesday night’s episode of NXT going live on USA Network, two non-televised matches took place inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

In the opener, Kali Armstrong picked up a win over Arianna Grace, finishing her off with the Kali Connection.

Hank Walker & Tank Ledger were also in action, scoring a victory over Drako Knox & Harley. The finish came after Hank & Tank hit their signature assisted powerslam on Drako for the pinfall.

Following the match, Hank & Tank jumped the barricade to celebrate with country music star Jelly Roll, who was seated ringside for the show.

After NXT went off the air, there was a bonus post-show segment for the live crowd. Ethan Page made his way back out and attempted to ambush Santino Marella. However, the WWE Hall of Famer turned the tables and laid Page out with The Cobra to send the fans home happy.