Seth Rollins has retained the WWE World Heavyweight Title over Shinsuke Nakamura.

The main event of tonight’s WWE Payback Premium Live Event saw Rollins defeat Nakamura to remain the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. The match went back & forth but ended with Rollins getting the clean win. After the match, Rollins continued his celebration as Nakamura looked on, and then Payback went off the air.

As seen in the video below, WWE released post-show footage of Nakamura attacking Rollins from behind as he and Adam Pearce walked to the back. Nakamura kicked Rollins around as officials tried to get him to leave. Rollins slowly got back to his feet but Nakamura grabbed him by his hair, and ran him to the stage to launch him head-first into the LED board. Nakamura then took a bow and left to the back as officials tended to Rollins.

Rollins became the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Champion by winning the tournament finals over AJ Styles as Night of Champions on May 27. He has held the strap for 98 recognized days and counting.

Based on tonight’s post-show angle, it looks like Nakamura vs. Rollins will continue.

You can click here for our detailed Payback report with your live feedback. Below is footage from tonight’s main event title defense at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, along with the post-show angle:

