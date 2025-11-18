What happened when WWE Raw went off the air at world-famous Madison Square Garden arena in New York City, New York on Monday night?

Let’s find out!

A big post-show scene played out after WWE Raw went off the air at Madison Square Garden.

The men involved in the upcoming Survivor Series WarGames match kept the fight going long after the broadcast ended — including newly added heavy hitters Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Security eventually hit the ring to break up the chaos, sending Team Vision to the back in the process.

Once the dust settled, Reigns stepped back inside the ropes for a brief face-off with CM Punk. The Tribal Chief ultimately backed away and headed up the aisle, leaving the spotlight to the babyfaces.

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes then addressed the MSG crowd. Rhodes used his moment to shout out John Cena and thank the fans for coming, asking if everyone had enjoyed the night.

Punk followed with a message of his own. He spoke about Cena’s longevity, noting that “he was on top when I came in, when Cody came in, and when The Usos started,” adding that the entire locker room “has to thank Cena for what he did.” Punk also put over The Garden and its fans, reminding everyone of the old saying that as goes MSG, so goes the business — and that New York crowds “steer the ship.”

He closed by turning it back to Cena, saying that while he wasn’t sure John was even still in the building, he wanted the night to end with Cena’s theme song one more time. MSG obliged, blasting Cena’s music to close out the evening.

From there, The Usos, Punk and Cena stuck around for a long stretch after the show, taking photos and signing autographs for fans around ringside.

For those who missed this week’s show, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 11/17/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.