After WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event went off the air, Cody Rhodes took the microphone and addressed the crowd, saying that there was no better way to close the night in “Rhodes Country” than with the World Heavyweight Champion, Jey Uso.

Jey appeared wearing Cody’s American Nightmare jacket and expressed gratitude to the Tampa crowd. He shared that his journey in WWE began in this very city. He even recalled living in an apartment off Fletcher Avenue and having a few memorable run-ins with the Hillsborough County police — giving them a lighthearted shout-out.

To close things out, Uso gave some humorous yet heartfelt advice to the younger fans. He said, “Listen to your parents — and take a bath when they tell you to!”

