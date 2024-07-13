After the FOX broadcast went off the air, the action continued inside the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts at WWE SmackDown on Friday, July 12, 2024.

Following the violent conclusion to the 7/12 WWE on FOX blue brand program, which saw The Bloodline beat down Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, DIY and A-Town Down Under, “The Tribal Chief” of The Bloodline 2.0 delivered a message into the camera as he passed through the curtain to the backstage area.

“I’m taking it all,” Sikoa said. “I’m taking it all. I want it all. I’m the man now. This is my show. This is my way. I run it all.”

Additionally, WWE released a digital exclusive post-show video from the 7/12 SmackDown in Worcester, which shows Rhodes helping Orton up after the brutal attack that left them both laid out as the FOX broadcast went off the air.