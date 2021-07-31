The dark main event after last night’s WWE SmackDown from the Target Center in Minneapolis saw John Cena team with Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio for a six-man win over WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

The match went for several minutes before the referee took a bump. Reigns then delivered a Superman Punch to all three competitors. Cena dodged a Spear and came back with an Attitude Adjustment for Reigns, which got a large pop from the crowd.

Cena then hit the Attitude Adjustment on Jimmy Uso and covered him for the pin to win as the referee woke back up.

As noted, Cena vs. Reigns was confirmed for WWE SummerSlam on last night’s SmackDown. You can click here to see the official SummerSlam posters from WWE and FOX, featuring Cena and Reigns.

