The final WWE SmackDown of 2022 was headlined by John Cena and Kevin Owens defeating Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The dark segment after Friday’s SmackDown from the Amalie Arena in Tampa saw Cena take the mic to address the crowd until he was attacked Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Zayn and The Usos triple teamed Cena, and then Owens, until Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes made the save. The Usos retreated from the ring, while Owens dropped Zayn with a Stunner, and Cena delivered the Attitude Adjustment.

Cena then took the mic and thanked the fans for allowing him to have a match in every year for the past 20 years, saying it’s the greatest gift he could ever receive. Cena said the match on SmackDown almost didn’t happen until he found out the show was being held in his own backyard. He also thanked pro wrestling community for welcoming him with open arms, he thanked his co-workers in the ring for helping him make magic, and he said most importantly, he wanted to thank the fans for coming to see them week in and week out because none of this would be possible without the fans. Cena gave thanks again for 2022, and looked ahead to having one hell of a 2023.

Below are fan clips from last night’s post-SmackDown happenings:

The Bloodline attacked John Cena and Kevin Owens after #SmackDown went off the air, which led to Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes making the save. Cena hit Sami Zayn with an AA to end the night. pic.twitter.com/U5KBNG95O2 — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) December 31, 2022

Bloodline attack Cena and Owens after #Smackdown went off the air pic.twitter.com/xeWktHyjEF — Cody Watson (@CodyWatson_1) December 31, 2022

