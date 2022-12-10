As noted, Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX ended with the 54th birthday bash for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in his hometown. The celebration was interrupted by Alpha Academy, which led to Angle and Gable Steveson soaking Otis and Chad Gable with milk, then sharing a milk toast to end the show. You can click here for details on the segment and Steveson’s SmackDown debut, along with comments and photos from WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

After SmackDown went off the air, a post-show celebration for Angle was held as his wife and kids watched from the front row. The celebration included Steveson, Braun Strowman, Hit Row, The Brawling Brutes, The New Day, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Tegan Nox, Ricochet, The Street Profits, Shinsuke Nakamura, Madcap Moss, Emma, Rey Mysterio, and Kurt’s “son” Jason Jordan.

Angle thanked the Pittsburgh crowd and then gave his signature “It’s true!” line. Mysterio then appeared on the top turnbuckle and said no matter how old Angle gets, he will always suck. The crowd and the Superstars then had a laugh before singing Happy Birthday to Angle.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H then came out and raised Angle’s arm into the air, then embraced him to end the segment.

