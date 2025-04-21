WWE is now selling Joe Hendry’s official t-shirt from his WrestleMania 41 appearance. As previously mentioned, the TNA World Champion went head-to-head with Randy Orton during Night Two of the event. Fans can also grab a replica of the iconic Steve Austin and Bret Hart bust featured at the WWE Hall of Fame.

John Cena is now the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, securing his record-breaking 17th WWE World Championship.

At WrestleMania 41 (Night Two), Cena defeated Cody Rhodes and celebrated his monumental win with a confident display in front of the crowd before heading backstage.

WWE has released exclusive post-match footage from the event, which you can watch below.

This win marks Cena’s first WrestleMania victory since 2017, and his first singles win at the event since 2015.

With this triumph, Cena officially ends Cody Rhodes’ impressive 378-day title reign, which began at WrestleMania 40 when Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns.

The celebrities were once again in attendance for WrestleMania 41 (Night Two) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

You can check out a list of the names in attendance below:

* Singer Ava Max

* Rapper Flavor Flav

* UFC fighter Merab Dvalishvili

* Rapper Rich The Kid

* Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs

* Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe

* Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier

* Producer Metro Boomin

* UFC fighter Colby Covington

* Actor Dean Norris

* Actress Vanessa Hudgens

* Actor Rana Daggubati

* Boxer Terence Crawford

* Rapper Quavo

For what it’s worth, Dana White (Night One), Colby Covington, and Tony Hinchcliffe were booed out of the building. There’s no word on whether the three men, who have all been open about their support for Donald Trump, were booed for that reason. All of the others were cheered.