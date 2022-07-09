The dark match before Friday’s WWE SmackDown from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas saw Raquel Rodriguez defeat Xia Li in singles action.

WWE did not use Rodriguez or Li on SmackDown TV this week.

The post-SmackDown dark main event from Fort Worth saw RAW Superstars in action as WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley retained his title over Theory. This was a preview of their Money In the Bank rematch at SummerSlam later this month.

You can click here for our detailed SmackDown recap for this week.

