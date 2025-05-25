Some action took place inside the Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL. before WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event went live on NBC and Peacock on Saturday night, May 24, 2025.

Lilian Garcia kicked off the night by welcoming the crowd to a sold-out edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The Creed Brothers picked up a victory over The LWO’s Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in a pre-show dark match held exclusively for the live crowd in “The Sunshine State.”

Lilian then introduced the commentary duo for the evening—Michael Cole and Pat McAfee.

Spotted in the crowd were JoJo Offerman, the widow of the late Bray Wyatt, along with her children, Knash and Hyrie Rotunda.

From the moment fans entered the arena, the atmosphere was electric with dueling chants of “Let’s Go Cena!” and “Cena Sucks!” echoing throughout.

WWE Hall of Famer Jesse “The Body” Ventura and Joe Tessitore were positioned at the podium, adding to the star-studded vibe of the show.

Lilian Garcia delivered a powerful rendition of the National Anthem, officially taking us live on NBC and Peacock.

As noted, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was booed and given “You Suck!” chants while being introduced before the show as well. (Watch Video Here)

For those interested, check out our complete WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 5/24/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.