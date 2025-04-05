Rey Fenix, known for his high-flying style as one half of The Lucha Bros alongside his brother PENTA, made his WWE debut on this week’s episode of SmackDown. He scored a victory over Nathan Frazer in his first match.
Backstage, Fenix received a warm welcome from Triple H, who embraced him and said, “you’re just getting started.”
You can check out a video of the interaction below:
Just getting started @ReyFenixMx. #SmackDown @WWE pic.twitter.com/4ibe6KHhrS
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 5, 2025
WWE NXT Superstar Tavion Heights has accepted Royce Isaacs’ challenge for a match at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII, set for April 17. This will mark Heights’ debut at the event.
Isaacs, who has a 4-6 record at Bloodsport, previously defeated Heights’ No Quarter Catch Crew teammate, Myles Borne.
Official
I asked for it
I got it
Nothing left but to win the damn thing pic.twitter.com/rNuNUYpfdP
— Royce Isaacs • ロイスアイザックス (@RoyceIsaacs) April 5, 2025