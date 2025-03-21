Homicide won his retirement match in the main event of Outlaw Wrestling’s show on Thursday.

Teaming with Bull James, he defeated Afa Jr. and Mike Santana, with Homicide securing the win by hitting an Ace Crusher on Afa Jr. for the pinfall.

Homicide had announced earlier in the week that he was retiring due to health reasons.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

A Special moment between Homicide and Mike Santana pic.twitter.com/t8pqdCUxhe — Pete Ga$ (@HeartbreakJulio) March 21, 2025

Julius Smokes in the BUILDING are you dumb?! pic.twitter.com/KjwvNNgvYH — Pete Ga$ (@HeartbreakJulio) March 21, 2025

TNA Wrestling paid tribute to Homicide with a classic matchup featuring LAX vs. Beer Money vs. AJ Styles and Christopher Daniels:

