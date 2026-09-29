Jacob Fatu’s chaotic night continued after Monday’s episode of WWE Raw went off the air.

As seen during the closing moments of the show, Fatu was struck by a car driven by Jaida Parker, bringing the broadcast to a dramatic conclusion.

WWE later released additional footage showing the aftermath of the angle. Fatu was placed on a stretcher and tended to by medical personnel before being loaded into an ambulance.

He wasn’t making the trip alone, however.

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso rushed over and climbed into the ambulance to accompany their cousin. As they got inside, one of The Usos could be heard reassuring Fatu.

“Right here, Uce. Right here, cuz.”

The ambulance then pulled away from the arena with Fatu and The Usos inside.