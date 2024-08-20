When the USA Network cameras stopped rolling for WWE Raw on Monday night, August 19, the action continued inside the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

The 8/19 installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand prime time program went off the air with Randy Orton and GUNTHER brawling following Orton’s victory over Ludwig Kaiser in the main event.

Once the show wrapped up, Orton finished brawling with “The Ring General,” leaving him laying on the floor at ringside while he took a good look at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the ring.

WWE has released exclusive post-show footage of what happened when the 8/19 episode of Raw went off the air, as well as the complete Orton vs. Kaiser main event.