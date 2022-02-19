The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos was scheduled for today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia, but the match never happened.

The Viking Raiders came to the ring for the match, the final match before the main event, but they were immediately attacked by The Usos. The Usos destroyed the #1 contenders at ringside, and slammed Ivar on top of Erik before walking off.

In an update, the match was not actually planned to happen as the attack angle was the plan to begin with, and it was not cut for time, according to Fightful Select. WWE had a hard-out of three hours planned for the Elimination Chamber show, but there were plenty of transitional video packages that could’ve been cut for time if needed.

The working plan is to do the title match between The Vikings and The Usos on an upcoming SmackDown episode, but nothing is official as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more. Below is footage from the attack angle at Elimination Chamber:

