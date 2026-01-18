Written by Dimitris Pappas

December 13, 2025, isn’t just a date in the WWE calendar-it’s the night John Cena’s 26-year wrestling career comes to a close. And across the ring from him at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington D.C., Austria’s “Ring General,” Gunther. It was after fighting his way through a grueling 16-man tournament called “The Last Time Is Now” that Gunther earned himself the right to take on Cena in his last match. But here’s the real question: what does Gunther actually gain from this moment?

The answer is pretty straightforward, and it’s everything. This is about setting up a legacy that will reverberate within WWE for generations.

The Tournament that Changed Everything

It wasn’t as if Gunther fell into it. He had to win that chance against some of the very best WWE talents. The tournament started early in November, where Gunther systematically destroyed Je’Von Evans, Carmelo Hayes, and Solo Sikoa before he faced LA Knight in the finals on December 5. That final match on SmackDown wasn’t easy. Knight pushed hard and made fans wonder if the outcome was, in fact, slated. But Gunther did what he does best: he won.

Curiously enough, Cena’s last match won’t headline the show. If various reports are to be believed, it’ll actually be the opener for Saturday Night’s Main Event and could run a full hour. That gives Gunther one thing nobody else has: an extended time to tell a story with one of wrestling’s all-time greats, without the pressure of following other matches.

What the Odds Tell Us

To put this into perspective and understand how confident the wrestling world truly is in Gunther, some numbers will tell the story. Major sports betting platforms listed on Bookmakers.bet, have continually had Gunther as the clear favorite, ranging from -600 to -2000 depending on the book. That -2000 figure? It translates to roughly a 95% implied probability of victory. Cena, meanwhile, sits at +350 to +700 as the underdog.

These numbers represent how those setting the odds-bookmakers, and, by extension, industry insiders, view this match. Gunther isn’t just the favorite; he is expected to dominate. And that single expectation elevates his status alone. When you are the prohibitive favorite to retire John Cena, you are already being positioned as WWE’s present and future.

Building the Legend Killer Resume

So far, this is where it gets interesting: the trajectory of Gunther’s career. Already on his resume, he has the record-breaking 666-day Intercontinental Championship reign, which is the longest in history; an 870-day NXT UK Championship reign; being the 2024 King of the Ring winner; and already a two-time World Heavyweight Champion. None of those, however, carries the same cultural weight as what’s about to happen.

Earlier this year, Gunther retired Goldberg at a previous Saturday Night’s Main Event. That was big, to be sure. But Cena? That’s exponentially bigger. Goldberg’s retirement match was an emotional affair for those fans of the late ’90s wrestling boom, but Cena represents an entire generation. He is the face of WWE between 2005 and 2015, a 17-time world champion, and possibly the most mainstream star in wrestling since The Rock.

Gunther cements his place in wrestling lore by being the man who ends Cena’s career. Decades from now, when fans discuss Cena’s legacy, Gunther’s name will be right there. That’s invaluable brand equity you simply can’t buy.

The Irony That Writes Itself

Gunther has not been subtle with his intentions. He publicly said he is going to make Cena tap out in his final match. Think about that for a second. John Cena’s whole career has been built on three words: “Never Give Up.” It’s on his merchandise, it’s his catchphrase, it’s the foundation of his character.

And Gunther wants to make him give up.

That’s not just wrestling psychology; that’s brilliant storytelling. If Gunther manages to make Cena submit, he doesn’t just win a match-he symbolically tears down everything Cena represents. He proves that discipline, technique, and brutality overcome heart and hustle. That’s the type of moment that defines a villain’s career and justifies WWE’s investment in positioning him at the top of the card.

What’s Next

After this match, it will be less than two months till the Royal Rumble 2026, followed by WrestleMania 42 in April. Gunther is already considered a main event player, but defeating Cena propels him into a whole different stratosphere of credibility. He will be the champion who retired a legend.

This creates immediate storyline opportunities. Any babyface who challenges Gunther afterward can reference this moment. Any promo Gunther cuts can lean on this achievement. It’s perpetual leverage in an industry built on storytelling and legacy. You could compare this to Randy Orton’s “Legend Killer” gimmick from the mid-2000s, that character work still gets referenced today because beating established names matters.

Bottom Line

So what does Gunther get from John Cena’s last match? He gets immortality. Not in the sense that he’ll be remembered forever-although that’s probably true-but in the sense that this moment becomes an indelible part of his character. Whether he’s a heel or eventually turns face, whether he’s champion or chasing one, “the man who ended John Cena’s career” follows him everywhere.

The betting odds say he’s a shoo-in to win. The storyline dictates he’ll make Cena submit. But, really? The actual result means less than the chance itself. Sometimes in professional wrestling, the best championship isn’t a belt around your waist-it’s a moment that transcends the ring and becomes part of industry history. That moment for Gunther comes on December 13. And it means more than any title reign ever could.

Image Source: unsplash.com