Monday’s Payback go-home edition of WWE RAW was headlined by Becky Lynch defeating Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere match, as the final build to tonight’s Steel Cage match between Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at Payback.

Lynch’s husband, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, spoke with Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick on WWE After The Bell and was asked if he thinks there are voids to be filled on the main roster women’s division. Rollins responded and described this feeling that surrounds the main roster women’s division right now.

“I would say 100%,” Rollins said. “There’s a lot of space to fill there, on RAW, on SmackDown. I think absolutely there is a void. What I sense more than anything is this kind of bubbling little undercurrent from our audience, like they want something fresh and new and they want to have people to get behind. They want it, and I’m not saying these people are coming from NXT. You never know. It might be somebody that steps up, a Chelsea Green, a Piper Niven. You never know. There’s tons of women capable on our main roster at the moment, but there is like this, I’m feeling it. It’s very much like we want something more out of the women. We know it’s there and we can’t wait to see it, but there’s like a growing intrigue. There’s a growing desire to see it.”

Rollins continued and praised his wife and Stark for this week’s RAW main event. He also revealed what he told Stark after the match.

“This past Monday, Zoey Stark was in the ring with my wife, Becky, and they absolutely wrecked the main event of Monday Night RAW, absolutely wrecked it, and that was Zoey’s first main event,” Rollins said. “It was her first main event on RAW and I told her afterwards, I said first of many. It’s going to be a huge thing. She’s one of them that has the opportunity to really lead this next generation of women into the future.”

Rollins also said most of the women’s division has not been showcased as well as they could have been by WWE in recent months.

“I just think that it’s there. It feels like they’re on the cusp of a breakthrough. I felt like Monday was a huge reminder of what they’re capable of. They haven’t, and I’m going to be frank with you, they haven’t been showcased as well as they could have been over the past, you know, six months or so,” Rollins declared. “They haven’t been. Aside from a few exceptions, and I don’t need to pick and choose, and name names. Sometimes that’s just how the cookie crumbles and that’s part of the the industry. It’s part of the business. I’ve been in situations where I absolutely feel like I’ve not been showcased, or male talent, the same way. It has nothing to do, in my opinion, with gender at all. It’s just a commentary on where we’re at right now. There are opportunities and I think Monday was a reminder of how incredible our female talent roster is and can be when given the opportunity to main event, to succeed, and to be the best. I think it’s all there. I just can’t wait to see who steps up and fills that space and grabs that ring.”

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co)