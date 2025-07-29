At the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes battled in a high-stakes ladder match that included a particularly brutal moment when Owens powerbombed Rhodes onto a ladder propped in the corner of the ring.

Rhodes landed on the back of his neck but remarkably managed to finish the match.

As revealed in Episode 2 of WWE: Unreal, Owens personally apologized to Rhodes afterward and checked to make sure he was okay following the dangerous spot.

You can check out some highlights below:

Owens to Cody on the bump: “I’m so sorry about the bomb. Because I wanted the ladder to be so that you could just go straight, cause I can’t see where I put you. But you put it the other way, so I kinda had to walk with you, and I didn’t wanna put you too far, so they looked like shit. You ate it on your neck, are you OK?”

Cody’s reply to Owens: “I bounced into the nether realm on the suplex. So I landed and fell forward, I went up and forward. It was crazy. I was blown away where I landed.”

Cody stated that he felt terrible after the match, but was okay and had “no complaints.”

On a recent episode of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray weighed in on the growing speculation surrounding a potential double-turn involving Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025.

Ray noted that pulling off a double-turn in the current environment would be an incredibly tough task for WWE, citing the complexity of the ongoing storyline and the strong reactions both Rhodes and John Cena receive from fans.

Rhodes is set to challenge Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship this weekend during Night Two of SummerSlam 2025.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On why a double turn would be difficult to pull off for John Cena and Cody Rhodes: “There are people out there, because of some Cody tweets that happened recently that believe Cody is going to turn heel, and John, they’re going to do the double turn. As a matter of fact, I put a very subliminal tweet out there a couple of weeks ago, just acknowledging that a double turn is not easy to do effectively.”

On how everything would need to perfectly fall into place: “It’s everything has to fall into place perfectly for that double turn to work because you’re asking people to completely take emotional investment in two people and flip-flop them. And we’ve seen it fail before. We’ve seen it work, but I think we’ve seen it fail more often than not.”

On the Street Fight stipulation allowing for a run-in from The Rock: “It just gives them more room to have fun. It opens the door for the run-in, and we’re talking about how do we turn John Cena babyface, how do we keep Cody a babyface? They do have one thing in common and that’s The Rock.”

On John Cena appearing torn about his actions: “Hmmm, is John thinking about turning himself back babyface? So, I can definitely see where the Rock appears again, and The Rock orders John to destroy Cody, and now John has his moment of truth moment. That’s what I would like to see; I think the entire WWE Universe would love that. No Travis Scott, none of these other people; The Final Boss, The Rock.”

During the latest episode of WWE: Unreal, it was revealed that after John Cena’s shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto — an event that saw Travis Scott and The Rock ambush Cody Rhodes, with Scott delivering a slap to the side of Cody’s head that resulted in a ruptured eardrum — Scott and “The American Nightmare” spoke on the phone following the incident.

You can check out some highlights from their conversation below:

Scott: “I love you bro. I love you so much, man.”

Cody: “Are you okay?”

Scott: “I’m good. Are you good?”

Cody: “It’s always crazy being in there. I know you’ve been in front of the biggest crowds. It’s a nuts scenario out there.”

Scott: “No, that was way different than anything I’ve ever been in front of before. I’m addicted to it now.”

Cody: “That’s it. You’ve got the fever.”

Scott: “Yeah, I do.”

Cody: “Bro, anytime. Whenever the next segment is, whatever that may be, I’m here for you. Whatever you need.”

(h/t – Fightful)