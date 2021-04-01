Triple H reportedly discussed WWE NXT moving to Tuesday nights in a talent meeting held before Wednesday’s NXT TV taping.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Triple H brought up how NXT sold out a show during WrestleMania 31 Week six years ago, and now look how far they’ve come. He said NXT had always been on Wednesday nights and then the competition came to “their night” and “tried to bully them.”

It was also said that “everything is going to change” for NXT now that they have RAW as the lead-in each week, even if it’s the night before and not the same night.

NXT will begin airing on Tuesdays with the first episode after “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” on April 13.

