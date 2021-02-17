WWE NXT Superstars Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez were interviewed by Barstool Sports’ Brandon Walker on Barstools’ “Rasslin'” podcast this week, discussing their Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic win. Walker worked the NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” Pre-show with Sam Roberts and Wade Barrett.

Gonzalez revealed what Triple H said to she and Kai after their historic win in the first-ever Women’s Dusty Classic on Sunday night.

“Yes, he [Triple H] was very proud,” Gonzalez said. “Very proud of us coming together and pulling this off and he asked us as well if we had ever met Dusty [Rhodes] while we were at the PC and like I said, unfortunately we both came and started at the PC after his passing but he said something very special to us which was that Dusty would be very proud, he would be very proud to know that Dakota and I are the first women to win the women’s Dusty Classic.”

Kai talked about the dynamic between she and Gonzalez that is similar to the one that was once between WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Diesel (Kevin Nash). Kai said they have used elements from that partnership but as of late, they’ve been mostly riding their own wave as far as their presentation goes.

“Well, initially we were very much compared to the Shawn [Michaels] and Diesel-type dynamic,” Kai said. “Shawn actually said it to us himself which is the craziest compliment in the world. From someone like HBK, I don’t know about you Raquel, but I still get weird seeing Triple H and Shawn Michaels helping us and being our boss. It’s just weird to me, I don’t know. I looked up to them when I was younger so…

“But on what you said, initially we did take a lot of the sort of same blueprints as they did but I think as of now, we’re kind of just running with what we have and doing our best to try new things and really work on this dynamic that we have together because it’s different and yeah, I think we’re kinda just running with it at this point and [I] think it’s been successful, so far.”

