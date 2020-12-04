As noted before, Triple H held a media call today to promote Sunday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” show. You can click here to read his comments on NXT or the main roster possibly working with other promotions for a crossover, like we’re seeing with AEW and Impact Wrestling.

Triple H was also asked by Kelly Wells of PWTorch about the pacing of NXT. Wells noted that there’s been a pretty clear ratcheting up of the pacing of the show since mid-October or so, with more “go-go-go” and not a lot of wasted moments. He was asked what went into that decision, where it came from, and if there’s been growing pains from the production team as they do a show with much different pacing.

“I wouldn’t say growing pains,” Triple H responded. “And for me it’s just a constant evolving. If you… I’m always a big believer that if you stop in these shows and you become a formula where you’re just, ‘Well, this is what we do and then we go to that because that’s what we do…’ Then you’re making mistakes. You constantly… Vince [McMahon] is the one that tells me, you constantly have to re-look at what you’re doing and constantly try to evolve it… what’s working, what isn’t, you know… he has a big saying – first day on the job. Right? So, what is working, what isn’t, how do you make it better, how do you make it something more, even if it’s great right now. OK, what’s going to continue to make it great or make it even better.

“All of that. So, you know, we’re constantly talking about it and the ideas, and the thoughts, and the directives. It kind of comes from everywhere, everybody that’s a part of it, whether that’s talent… sometimes you just stumble onto those things, sometime you do something in a week because one thing ran over, and then you’re tight on time so you do it, you tweak everything and you have to do it another way by necessity, and then, but when you’re done you’re like, ‘That actually worked out better.’ And that’s the road you head down.”

Triple H continued and revealed that he’s a big fan of the pacing of NXT TV right now. He also said he loves where the brand is right now, and talked about how they’re pushing talents, and how he’s focused on building the future. He also name-dropped Jake Atlas, who defeated Tony Nese on this week’s show.

“I’m a big fan of the pacing of the show right now,” he said. “I think we’re in a groove. I love where NXT is right now. I believe that we are showcasing people in a way that is meaningful to the top people, but also giving exposure to the future people, like Jake Atlas, and just having opportunities for them that, you know, allows them to get to that next level and showcase what they do, and to me it’s all about… it’s about building the future, and not just getting stuck with what you’re doing today.

“So again, longterm. It’s not about this week, and next week, it’s about 10 years from now. It’s about 5 years from now because the people that you see doing this are gonna be in much different positions then, as the shows will be, and everything else. So, all about the longterm, and keeping it fresh, and moving forward. Hopefully everybody digs that, but that’s the intent.”

