– Despite WWE moving their premium live events from Peacock to ESPN starting in 2026, the WWE PLEs and most additional WWE-related content is expected to remain on Netflix for international viewers next year. For those interested, we also just posted a detailed backstage update on changes coming as a result of WWE moving from Peacock to ESPN.

– WWE and Netflix had camera crews backstage at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey this past Saturday and Sunday night at WWE SummerSlam 2025 to film footage for season two of WWE: UNREAL on Netflix. Specifically, the Seth Rollins fake injury angle and subsequent cash-in during the closing moments of night one are expected to be featured. Presumably the Brock Lesnar surprise that capped out night two will be included as well.

– The new Street Fighter film featuring big roles for multiple pro wrestlers, most notably Roman Reigns (Akuma) and Cody Rhodes (Guile) will begin filming in September. “The American Nightmare” will not be required on-set for extended periods of time for his filming, according to one source. The filming for the remake of the movie based on the popular video game is set to take place in Australia. It will be filmed on an “open set,” which means a significant amount of media is likely to emerge from it.

– In related news, we just published a backstage update on Roman Reigns’ WWE status and rumors of him being written off TV on WWE Raw this past Monday night in Brooklyn, NY.

– Speaking of Roman Reigns, “The OTC1” appeared as a guest on ESPN First Take on Wednesday to continue the promotional swarm to help spread the word about ESPN acquiring the media rights for the NFL and WWE premium live events. While talking about the comparisons between NFL and WWE, Reigns, a former football player and one of the top current WWE Superstars spoke about the growth of both forms of sports entertainment. “It used to be a lot different, but I mean now, the fact that we’ve continued to grow, it used to be only arenas but, now it’s stadiums,” Reigns said. “So in that regard, it’s no different than football.”

.@WWERomanReigns joined First Take to discuss ESPN's new rights agreement with the WWE 🤝 pic.twitter.com/MroASog6Ak — First Take (@FirstTake) August 6, 2025

(H/T: Fightful Select)