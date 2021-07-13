Last night’s ROH Best In The World pay per view was the company’s first event held with fans since the COVID-19 outbreak of 2020. According to PW Insider, the show drew 1,250 paid attendees, with the report mentioning that there were additional guests who were given comped tickets.

ROH play-by-play commentator Ian Riccaboni took to Twitter after the event ended stating how emotionally satisfying it was for him to call a show not in a pandemic setting. He writes, “I teared up when I sat down after my entrance. I was at an 11 all night. So many lost so much during the pandemic. I’m so thankful those that made it through were able to join us and enjoy @ringofhonor #ROHBITW. If you liked what you saw, give our TV a try. Happy Wrestling!”