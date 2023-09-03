WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s Payback premium live event. The full list and video can be found below.

10. “Steel Cage Superplex”-Becky Lynch suplexes Trish Stratus from the top of the cage.

9. “Raquel Slam Dirty Dom”-Raquel Rodriguez slams Dominik Mysterio.

8. “Friends No More”-Zoey Stark attacks Trish Stratus.

7. “Rhea Eradicates Owens”-Rhea Ripley spears Kevin Owens through a barricade.

6. “Stepping To The Man”-Becky Lynch has interaction with Tiffany Stratton backstage.

5. “KO’s Daredevil Swanton”-Kevin Owens hits a swanton from the rafters.

4. “A Sinister Attack”-Shinsuke Nakmaura attacks Seth Rollins.

3. “A Sign Of Respect”-John Cena shakes LA Knight

2. “Raw’s Newest Superstar”-Jey Uso joins the Raw team

1. “Judgment Day Stand Tall”-Judgment Day win the tag titles.