Fred Durst, frontman of Limp Bizkit, was spotted at ringside during this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Nashville, Tennessee.

Durst appeared just before the women’s Fatal Four-Way match featuring Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca, and Kairi Sane. While he wasn’t wearing his signature red Yankees cap, he did sport a blue hat along with a Yankees jersey.

Limp Bizkit has a long history with WWE, with several of their tracks serving as pay-per-view themes. The Undertaker notably used “Rollin” during his American Badass run, and the band’s hit “My Way” famously scored the iconic Steve Austin vs. The Rock video package at WrestleMania X-Seven.

Other names in attendance at WWE SmackDown included UFC stars Daniel Cormier and Michael Chandler.

Sol Ruca made a memorable main roster debut on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, delivering a double Sol Snatcher to both Alexa Bliss and Roxanne Perez.

However, Ruca’s momentum was halted after she pinned Perez — only for Raquel Rodriguez, who wasn’t in the match, to sneak over and place her tag partner’s foot on the rope, forcing a break. Ruca’s partner, Zaria, immediately confronted Rodriguez, leading to a scuffle that ended with Rodriguez being tossed over the announce table and accidentally kicking commentator Joe Tessitore.

Despite the chaos, Bliss ultimately secured the win in the four-way match. She countered Kairi Sane’s Insane Elbow by getting her feet up, then hit Sister Abigail to score the pinfall.

Ruca currently holds both the NXT Women’s North American Championship and the WWE Speed Championship. In addition to WWE Speed, she’s recently competed on WWE Main Event.

Up next, Sol Ruca and Zaria are set to challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at WWE Evolution in a four-way showdown. They’ll face reigning champions Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez, Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair, and the duo of Asuka & Kairi Sane.

Logan Paul continues to expand his brand beyond the ring.

During the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Paul announced that his podcast Impaulsive has officially signed a long-term partnership with WWE. The show, which airs new episodes every Tuesday, boasts 4,790,000 subscribers and has featured guests ranging from WWE icons like The Undertaker, Triple H, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan to global names like Donald Trump, MrBeast, KSI, Lana Rhoades, and Riley Reid.

This deal adds Paul to WWE’s growing podcast lineup, which already includes “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” with Cody Rhodes, “Six Feet Under” with The Undertaker, and “What’s Your Story” hosted by Stephanie McMahon.

A former WWE United States Champion, Paul has declared himself a full-time WWE Superstar for 2025. He remains part of the SmackDown roster but hasn’t competed since Money in the Bank, where he teamed with John Cena against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes.

The WWE Women’s World Championship clash between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley is officially set to headline WWE Evolution on July 13th.

The announcement was made by Wade Barrett during Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Heading into the highly anticipated main event, IYO SKY holds a 3-0-2 record in televised singles bouts against Ripley. Their rivalry dates back to the 2018 Mae Young Classic, where SKY defeated Ripley in the semifinals. Most recently, on the March 3rd edition of WWE Raw, SKY bested Ripley to capture the Women’s World Title.

You can check out the updated WWE Evolution 2 lineup below:

NXT Women’s Championship:

Jacy Jayne (c) (with Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx) vs. Jordynne Grace

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship:

The Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez) (c) vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Sol Ruca and Zaria vs. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane)

Battle Royal For A World Championship Match At Clash in Paris:

Stephanie Vaquer, Ivy Nile, Nia Jax, Nikki Bella, Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, Kelani Jordan, Jaida Parker, Lola Vice, Lash Legend, Izzi Dame, Tatum Paxley, Zelina Vega, Giulia, Candice LeRae, B-Fab, Michin, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, Alba Fyre

WWE Women’s Championship:

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus

No Holds Barred:

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship:

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley

WWE Women’s World Championship:

IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley