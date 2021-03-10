The “game-changing announcements” by WWE NXT General Manager William Regal will open tonight’s NXT broadcast on the USA Network.

NXT announcer Wade Barrett noted on Twitter that Regal will make his announcements when the show begins.

“TWO #WWENXT championships on the line TONIGHT! PLUS, GM Mr Regal has TWO game-changing announcements at the top of the show. See you there 8/7c on @USA_Network [fist emoji],” Barrett wrote to hype the show.

There’s still no official confirmation on the announcements but you can click here for a spoiler report on what is planned.

On a related note, it looks like the Imperium storyline with Timothy Thatcher will continue on tonight’s show.

WWE has been teasing that Killian Dain or Timothy Thatcher may be getting involved with Imperium for a few weeks now, ever since Alexander Wolfe returned to the main NXT brand to reunite with Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner. Their leader, NXT UK Champion WALTER, is still back in the UK. As seen below, Barthel took to Twitter tonight and posted a throwback photo of he, Thatcher and WALTER on the European indies.

“TONIGHT! @wwenxt on @usa_network #OnceUponATime,” Barthel wrote.

There’s no word on what WWE might have planned for Imperium, Thatcher and Dain, but it looks like the storyline will progress on tonight’s show. It will be interesting to see what happens to Tommaso Ciampa if Thatcher abandons him for Imperium, which has been teased.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below are the full tweets from Barrett and Barthel, along with the current line-up for tonight:

* NXT General Manager William Regal is set to make two game-changing announcements that will change the landscape of NXT forever

* Xia Li vs. Kayden Carter

* NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai defends against Toni Storm

* NXT Champion Finn Balor defends against Adam Cole

https://twitter.com/StuBennett/status/1369784516462657537

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.