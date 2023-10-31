WWE is charging a pretty penny to run an advertisement during its Friday Night SmackDown program.

According to AdAge and later reported by Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics, the company is currently charging $51,077 per ad for a spot on the blue-brand show. This is up 8% from how much they charged in 2022, which was $47,119. The only program that charges more on Friday night is the hit ABC series Shark Tank, which asks advertisers to pay $54,598.

Want to run an ad during Smackdown? It'll cost you about $51,077, according to AdAge. Up 8% from about $47,119 last year. Smackdown is second only to ABC's Shark Tank among Friday night broadcast shows, despite routinely beating Shark Tank in P18-49. pic.twitter.com/ARwiRqGDqR — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) October 31, 2023

It is unknown if this figure will change when SmackDown returns to the USA network in 2024.