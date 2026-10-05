WrestleMania 42 did more than settle championships in Las Vegas. It gave WWE several directions to explore as attention begins shifting toward WrestleMania 43 in Riyadh. Roman Reigns left the weekend as World Heavyweight Champion, while Oba Femi and Trick Williams delivered performances that strengthened the position of a newer generation.

There is still considerable distance between the two events, so the eventual card cannot simply be read from the WrestleMania 42 results. Yet those results provide useful clues. From emerging names to established main-event stars and an unprecedented host city, several developments in Las Vegas could influence what WWE builds toward in 2027.

Combat Sports Are Reaching Audiences in More Ways

Wrestling sits within a much wider appetite for combat-based entertainment. Major wrestling events now exist alongside boxing cards, Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitions and UFC events in a crowded schedule that gives audiences different combinations of athletic competition, personalities and spectacle. Fans increasingly follow several of these disciplines rather than limiting their attention to a single one.

That crossover can also be seen in gambling markets. Sportsbooks have expanded their combat-sports coverage as major events attract international audiences, with wagers available across fights, competitors and different outcomes. UFC in particular has developed a large enough following that dedicated UFC betting sites can provide markets specifically around its events, allowing followers to connect their knowledge of fighters and matchups with the gambling side of the sport.

Wrestling occupies a different position because its outcomes are predetermined, but its ability to build anticipation around major events reflects the broader popularity of combat entertainment. WrestleMania 42 demonstrated that scale again, and WrestleMania 43 will take WWE’s biggest annual spectacle into a new international setting.

Oba Femi Has Moved Into a Different Conversation

Few WrestleMania 42 results provided a clearer indication of WWE’s investment in a newer name than Oba Femi defeating Brock Lesnar. Femi survived an F-5 before putting Lesnar away with the Fall From Grace. Afterward, Lesnar removed his gloves and boots in the ring, creating one of the weekend’s most striking closing images.

WWE immediately added another significant detail to the story. During the WrestleMania Sunday post-show, Femi confronted Roman Reigns, establishing a connection between the rising heavyweight and the newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion. That does not confirm a WrestleMania 43 match, especially with months of television still to unfold, but it gives WWE an established thread it can return to.

There is also more context now than there was immediately after WrestleMania. Lesnar defeated Femi in their subsequent rematch at Clash in Italy, preventing their rivalry from ending with a straightforward passing of the torch. That development leaves Femi with several possible routes toward Riyadh rather than locking him into one obvious opponent.

Roman Reigns Is Back at the Center of the Main-Event Picture

Roman Reigns defeating CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship was another WrestleMania 42 result with obvious implications beyond Las Vegas. Reigns entered the event challenging an established champion and left holding one of WWE’s principal men’s titles, immediately giving subsequent television a new championship structure to work around.

The result matters for WrestleMania 43 because championship reigns often provide the framework from which WWE can construct future rivalries. Reigns does not need to remain champion all the way to Riyadh for WrestleMania 42 to influence his next chapter. His position coming out of the event gives WWE numerous ways to build challengers, rematches and longer-running conflicts during the intervening months.

Femi’s post-show confrontation is particularly notable in that context. WWE has already placed the two men opposite each other without committing to a future match. Rather than confirming what Riyadh’s main event will be, WrestleMania 42 established several pieces that WWE can rearrange as the next season develops.

WrestleMania 42 Also Elevated the Next Group of Champions

Oba Femi was not the only wrestler whose position changed significantly in Las Vegas. Trick Williams defeated Sami Zayn to become United States Champion, while Rhea Ripley captured the WWE Women’s Championship from Jade Cargill. Liv Morgan defeated Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship, and Becky Lynch regained the Women’s Intercontinental Championship from AJ Lee.

Those changes matter because WrestleMania is not only an endpoint for stories. A championship victory can also establish the hierarchy that WWE uses to develop the following year of television. Williams, for example, entered the post-WrestleMania period with a championship that gives him opportunities to work with a wider selection of opponents while strengthening his main-roster position.

There is no guarantee that the champions crowned at WrestleMania 42 will arrive in Riyadh carrying the same titles. That uncertainty is precisely what makes these results relevant. WrestleMania 42 established starting positions, and the months ahead will show which performers can turn those opportunities into roles significant enough to carry into WrestleMania 43.

Riyadh Makes the Transition Bigger Than a Normal WrestleMania Cycle

The largest confirmed difference between WrestleMania 42 and 43 has nothing to do with an individual wrestler. WrestleMania 42 was staged across April 18 and 19 in Las Vegas. WrestleMania 43 will instead take place in Riyadh in 2027, becoming the first WrestleMania held outside North America.

That move gives WWE a very different backdrop for whatever stories survive the journey from Las Vegas. Riyadh is not unfamiliar territory for the company: WWE’s Saudi partnership dates to 2018, and the city has hosted events including Royal Rumble, Night of Champions and Crown Jewel.

Some details nevertheless remain deliberately unresolved. WWE has announced related WrestleMania 43 weekend activities in New York for April 2027 while saying further information will come later. That leaves plenty of room between WrestleMania 42 and Riyadh for the card and surrounding plans to develop. The clearest lesson from Las Vegas is therefore not a predicted lineup, but the collection of champions, rivalries and rising performers WWE now has available to build around.

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