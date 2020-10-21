As noted earlier at this link, a special edition of WWE Backstage will air this Friday night on FS1, right after SmackDown goes off the air. SmackDown is airing on FS1 this week due to the MLB World Series airing on FOX. WWE originally had plans to air a special airing of Talking Smack this Friday night.

The decision to bring back WWE Backstage was a late decision, according to PWInsider. The original plan was to air a one-hour episode of Talking Smack, but for some reason that was nixed.

Talking Smack currently airs on Saturday mornings via the WWE Network, and will still air this coming Saturday.

There’s still no word yet on who the hosts for WWE Backstage will be this week, but the show will air live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando.

