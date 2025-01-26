Saturday Night’s Main Event initially seemed like it would run overtime but ended right on the hour. Rehearsals for the show were limited.

During her match with Nia Jax, Rhea Ripley “had the wind knocked out of her” but was fine afterward.

There were requests for Jacob Fatu to perform more moonsaults during his beatdown segment with Braun Strowman.

Jesse Funaki, son of Funaki, appeared as an extra in the Braun/Fatu segment. He trained at the Hybrid School of Wrestling, according to sources.

Ki Vibes and Casey Blackrose were also in attendance at the show.

Ilja Dragunov was spotted at the WWE Performance Center throughout the week wearing workout gear. However, it’s unclear if he was training or being evaluated.

