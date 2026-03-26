AEW delivered a feel-good ending for the live crowd after the cameras stopped rolling for AEW Dynamite this week on March 25 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Following the conclusion of the broadcast, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the audience and introduced hometown favorite Brody King. King then made his way out to a strong reaction and cut a promo to send the fans home on a high note.

It was a fitting moment for the local star, who has also been making an impact outside the ring.

Alongside Headlocked Comics and Daniel Warren Johnson, King helped raise approximately $60,000 this year for families in need in Minnesota.

Meanwhile, Taz made his return to AEW Dynamite after being sidelined while recovering from shoulder replacement surgery and subsequent rehab.

In another positive sign, the taping itself appeared to be a sellout, capping off a successful night for the company both on and off the air.

Featured below are results of matches that took place before the show went on the air:

* Julia Hart and Skye Blue defeated Nikki XS and Anita

* Steven Borden defeated Rosario Grillo

* The Gates of Agony defeated DDT star Daisuke Sasaki & Paul Virk

(H/T: PWInsider)