The action got started inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday night before The CW Network cameras began rolling.

Prior to the start of the post-Battleground episode of WWE NXT on May 27, a pair of pre-show dark matches and a promo segment took place.

Featured below are quick-match results of the pre-show content you didn’t see on the show:

* Lainey Reid defeated Chantel Monroe

* Tate Wilder cut a promo in front of the crowd

* Noam Dar defeated Niko Vance with Brooks Jensen in a non-title match

