The action got started early on Tuesday night.

WWE held a pair of non-televised dark matches exclusively for the live crowd inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday night, August 12, 2025, prior to WWE NXT going live on The CW Network at 8/7c.

In the first of two pre-show matches taped at the WWE PC before the 8/12 NXT on CW show, Shiloh Hill defeated Brooks Jensen in singles action. The second match took place in the women’s division, and saw Karmen Petrovic pick up a victory over Lainey Reid.

At one point during a commercial break, some fans did try to get a “We want Kross” chant going, as the love for the reportedly released WWE Superstar Karrion Kross was clearly strong in “The Sunshine State” amongst the NXT Universe in attendance.

From there, things switched over to the live broadcast of the August 12 episode of WWE NXT on the CW Network.