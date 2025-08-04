When night two of WWE SummerSlam 2025 went off the air on Sunday night, the cameras continued rolling inside MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Following his loss to Cody Rhodes in their Street Fight rematch from WrestleMania 41 for the Undisputed WWE Championship, future WWE Hall of Fame legend John Cena was attacked by the returning Brock Lesnar.

The premium live event portion of SummerSlam Sunday wrapped up with “The Beast Incarnate” exiting the ring and heading to the back after laying out “The Greatest of All-Time” with an F-5.

But things didn’t stop there.

Once the PLE went off the air, Cena eventually recovered and returned to his feet, where he was met with a standing ovation from the announced crowd of 65,561 fans inside MetLife Stadium.

Cena acknowledged the massive crowd reaction and soaked up the moment, before eventually exiting the ring and slowly making his way to the back. He stopped before heading up the long entrance ramp, looking into the camera and making it clear that he hears the love from the fans.

After getting to the top of the massive entrance stage, Cena turned and saluted the crowd before eventually making his way to the back as “The Biggest Party of the Summer” officially came to an end.