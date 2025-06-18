The action got started before the television cameras started rolling on Tuesday night.

Prior to WWE NXT going live on The CW Network at 8/7c on Tuesday night, June 18, a dark match took place exclusively for the live crowd in attendance inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

The match saw Kendal Grey defeat Carlee Bright in singles action to get the crowd warmed up for the two-hour live show that would follow.

For those who missed it, check out our complete WWE NXT Results 6/17/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage.