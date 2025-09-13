– Cody Rhodes cut a promo for the live crowd inside Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA. following the conclusion of the WWE SmackDown broadcast on the USA Network and Netflix on September 12. “The American Nightmare” thanked the crowd and spoke about the significance of the past month for him. “Thank you guys so much, there’s more action tonight but before that happens I just wanna tell ya, it’s been a hell of a month for me,” Rhodes stated. “I had a new baby girl, Lehlani, I got cast as Guile in Street Fighter, and tonight I got to come back home, thank you guys very much.”

– Liv Morgan took to X to comment on her ‘Daddy Dom’ Dominik Mysterio becoming a double champion on Friday night by adding to his WWE Intercontinental Championship gold hardware by capturing the AAA Mega Championship at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide in Las Vegas, NV. “El Sucio de los Sucios,” Morgan began. “King of the Luchadors. Greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time. Greatest Mysterio of all time Your NEW AAA Mega Champion. Double Champ Dom. My Daddy Dom 😘.”

– Local news outlet 8 News Now based out of Las Vegas ran a story on their news this week crediting WWE and the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event at the Cox Pavilion at Thomas & Mack Center for helping with the “summer slump on the Las Vegas Strip.”

– On their official WWE Vault channel on YouTube, WWE continues to upload complete episodes of the cult-classic cartoon, ‘Hulk Hogan’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling.’ Featured below are three more episodes that touched down on Saturday morning.