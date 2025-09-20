— Drew McIntyre says he has a lot of respect for Damian Priest, but admits that he would have preferred to be chasing the Undisputed WWE Championship. McIntyre spent several months feuding with Priest earlier this year, with matches at WrestleMania 41 and the May 24th Saturday Night’s Main Event. Speaking with Peter Rosenberg on the “Cheap Heat” podcast, McIntyre said that Priest absolutely belongs in WWE, but at that point in time, his main focus was competing for the title. He said,

“Physical. Very physical. I’m always honest all the time, that’s my thing. Drew McIntyre, I tell the truth, whether you like it or not and that’s what you’re gonna get with me as champion. Not safe Cody Rhodes saying what you want to hear and not what you need to hear. I’m gonna bring honesty every single week whether you like it or not.”

He continued, “So Priest is someone that belongs in WWE, belongs on our roster. Big, physical, stands out wherever he goes, loves this industry but unfortunately during that time, I didn’t want to be doing anything but fighting for the title. When I say I feel like, it’s not feelings, it’s evidence but people don’t like to look at evidence. If you look at every moment over the past few years, everything I said is true and you see I can complain and whine and I’m disillusioned but I’m not. I got screwed…”

— Andrade has already lined up his first post-WWE appearance. The Crash Lucha Libre promotion announced on Instagram that the former WWE star, who was released last weekend, will be part of their October 3rd event.

“BECAUSE ONLY THE CRASH MAKES IT POSSIBLE! 💥

Andrade arrives at The Crash Lucha Libre, he will be present this October 03, at the Auditorium of Tijuana.

What surprise will it get us? What fight would you like to see him in?”

— Drew McIntyre agrees that John Cena’s heel turn was a missed opportunity and expressed disappointment that it may prevent him from ever facing Cena in the ring. Cena’s heel run began at Elimination Chamber and lasted until just before SummerSlam 2025, drawing a mixed reaction from fans. Speaking with Peter Rosenberg ahead of Wrestlepalooza, McIntyre admitted that he felt the heel turn ultimately fell flat.

On if he sees the heel run as a wasted opportunity: “Yeah. Call it selfish all you want. I just know and I talked so much trash during the time because I know what he’s capable of, and it’s so much more and we’re seeing it right now. I don’t think it’s deliberate. I know it wasn’t deliberate… For Cena, a Cena two, three is a lot of people’s nine, 10. But, I just know how good he is, what he’s capable of and I ran my mouth, I talked trash because it was just quite frankly pissing me off watching it because I know how good he is. Now we’re seeing how good he is but what’s pissing me off now is it’s at the finish line and I might not get that opportunity so I need that title. I need to dangle that carrot or something in front of him that’s gonna make him pay attention and go, ‘Alright, maybe I go over here, and I’ll show Drew what’s up.’”

On what he would want out of a match with Cena: “I’ll tear him to shreds and I want him to because I want to be able to prove to the world I can stand on my own two feet with everybody just like I did with (CM) Punk, when he was gonna tear me to shreds on the mic, and absolutely eviscerated him to the point he was begging for his other tricep to get torn so he could get more time off so I would stop shredding him on the microphone…”

— Jacob Fatu says the cheers he’s getting from WWE fans weren’t part of any plan — they just happened. Fatu, who joined WWE about a year ago as a heel, quickly found himself embraced by the audience. Speaking with Jay Reddick of the Orlando Sentinel, Fatu said the organic support makes him happy. He said,

“All of this (getting cheered) happened organically. I don’t think this was supposed to happen, but it happened. Me and The Usos and Solo (Sikoa), all of our real last names are Fatu, so the fun part of being a babyface is just hearing them chant ‘Fatu.’ I know it makes our fathers happy; I know it makes our families happy and man, it makes me happy. I’m having fun, and thank God my kids are old enough to see it and recognize it.”

Fatu has been off TV since the August 15th episode of WWE SmackDown.

