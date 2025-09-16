— Bayley let her inner Hugger shine on this week’s episode of WWE RAW, making her return to save Lyra Valkyria.

Monday’s episode saw Valkyria pick up a win over Roxanne Perez, only for Perez and Raquel Rodriguez to attack her after the match. Bayley then rushed to the ring to make the save.

During the moment, Bayley appeared to wrestle with some internal conflict but ultimately embraced her Hugger persona, going around ringside to hug fans afterward. Her return follows weeks of vignettes showing her battling with the voices of her past personas, particularly over the guilt of previously hurting Valkyria.

— Becky Lynch got the last laugh over AJ Lee in their heated face-to-face on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. Monday’s episode featured Lynch and Seth Rollins sharing the ring with CM Punk and Lee ahead of their mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza this Saturday.

The segment began with Rollins and Lynch addressing the crowd before Punk and Lee made their way to the ring. Rollins acknowledged that Lee was the best decision Punk ever made, while Lynch warned Punk that he’d regret bringing Lee into this fight. She then mocked Lee’s history of neck issues.

Lee fired back, admitting that she wasn’t sure how her neck would hold up but then turned her attention to Rollins, calling Lynch erratic and saying that Rollins might have seen her as a backup plan — but you can’t plan for the unpredictable.

The exchange escalated until Lee slapped Rollins, prompting Lynch to leave the ring. As Punk chased Rollins around ringside, Lynch doubled back, caught Lee off guard, and delivered a Manhandle Slam before retreating with Rollins to end the segment standing tall.

— Gable Steveson says he isn’t looking to compete for Real American Freestyle right now, as his attention is fully on MMA. Steveson made his professional debut over the weekend at Legacy Fighting Alliance, where he defeated Braden Peterson via TKO.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Steveson addressed the idea of competing for RAFW and made it clear that, for now, MMA is his main priority.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On if he’s interested in Real American Freestyle: “Um, right now, no. Right now, I had the biggest rush of my life putting on those gloves and getting that victory. I wanna keep it that way… I wanna stick to MMA. I wanna take it one day at a time. I’m 1-0 right now. I would like to be 2-0, 3-0, 4-0 and then just keep it going, and man, just believe in myself. You gotta focus on one thing, and I wanna focus on this.”

On where he’s interested in fighting: “I would like to take this slow. I would like to go where I need to go. I’m 1-0. I’m focused on being 2-0, nothing else… The last guy that did that (made a quick jump to either UFC or PFL) took a couple knees so no… Man, if it’s there and the UFC looks at me or the PFL or whoever. My goal is to be UFC Champion. I wanna go out there and be with the best, I wanna look the best in the face and show the world what I’m made of and I know I can do it. If those fans think I’m ready and they wanna see Gable Steveson where he needs to go, of course. But in my eyes, do I have things to work on? Of course, and I will keep working on those things and keep showing the project as we go along.”

— And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for Saturday night’s WrestlePalooza pay-per-view event below:

* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre

* Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer

* John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar

* The Usos vs. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker

* CM Punk and AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch