— Fightful Select shared new details in its latest Q&A regarding the closing angle from the September 24th episode of AEW Dynamite. The main event featured Kris Statlander retaining her AEW Women’s World Championship against Mina Shirakawa. After the match, Statlander teased aligning with the Death Riders before turning on the faction by flooring Wheeler Yuta, rejecting their offer to join.

The post-match segment was well-received within AEW. Statlander is said to be highly regarded backstage, with many supporting her ongoing success. The angle with the Death Riders had reportedly been planned for some time and is viewed as the starting point for a significant push for Statlander during her championship reign.

The storyline carried over to this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, where Statlander teamed with Darby Allin in a Tornado Tag Match against Yuta and Marina Shafir of the Death Riders. Statlander and Allin came out victorious.

Looking ahead, Statlander will defend her championship against Toni Storm at AEW WrestleDream on Saturday, October 18th. The event takes place at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, and will air live on pay-per-view.

— Leyla Hirsch is set to begin a new chapter in her career after departing AEW earlier this year.

On Twitter, Hirsch revealed that she has officially signed with Genesis Premier League (GPL), a new promotion that launched its first events in September 2025. She is scheduled to compete at GPL’s upcoming At Any Cost event on October 5. In her announcement, Hirsch expressed excitement about helping build the promotion from the ground up.

Prior to signing with GPL, Hirsch had reportedly contacted WWE about a potential tryout, though the inquiry was for a referee role rather than an in-ring position.

On the personal side, Hirsch married her wife, Jordan Haykin-Hirsch, earlier this year — just one day before her AEW contract expired and was not renewed.

— Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw a wild brawl break out between Hangman Page and Samoa Joe, which escalated to the point that security had to intervene.

Among the security guards who hit the ring was independent wrestler Leeroy Shogun, who later confirmed his appearance on social media.

Shogun, a Florida native, has built a solid reputation on the independent circuit, notably competing for Tampa Bay Pro Wrestling and POW.