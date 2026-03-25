The WWE is no longer just a wrestling promotion business. In fact, for many years, it’s been far from that. It’s a global entertainment powerhouse and has amassed huge TV deals, created record-breaking international events and has a loyal fanbase that is global and spans generations.

Backed by TKO Group Holdings and strengthened through partnerships with the likes of Netflix, the WWE is bigger than it ever has been and is well-positioned to take that to the next level, too, which could mean expanding into new industries and other areas.

But what sectors are best suited to the arrival of WWE? And how would it work?

Casino & Gambling Entertainment

One of the most intriguing and, perhaps even, obvious opportunities is the casino and gambling sector. The WWE has already showcased how it can really thrive within destination entertainment, with events like Wrestlemania seeing hundreds of thousands of people flock to cities.

Last year, the WWE touched down in Las Vegas for its centrepiece event, and the two just married, albeit in less holy matrimony.

The casino and online gambling market is expanding exponentially at present, with the online social casino market especially doing huge numbers. A step in that direction, or even a WWE-themed online casino, would no doubt be an unbelievable opportunity for the brand to explore and establish a presence in the market.

Equally, could we see a WWE resort on the Las Vegas Strip? It certainly wouldn’t look out of place, and it could create a real spectacle with immersive casino environments, regular top-class wrestling entertainment and even a themed restaurant, which we have seen before.

Film, TV & Streaming Expansion

A natural next step would lie in TV, film and streaming. There has already been a dubbing into movies with WWE Studios, which has seen a wealth of movies and TV documentaries produced through it, expanding and scaling is a real possibility.

The success of WWE wrestlers in Hollywood, as well as the company’s ability to develop compelling characters and long-running narratives, puts them in a great position to run an even bigger set of programming.

Gaming & Esports Opportunities

Similar to casino gaming, the gaming industry, alongside esports, alone is huge right now and another logical direction for WWE. The company itself has a long history of producing video games, selling millions of copies of its yearly release.

The brand could develop its own esports competitions, as well as connect with younger audiences who are consuming entertainment in different ways these days, rather than traditional television. It would allow the WWE to continue with its strengths of entertaining, storytelling and competition, but in a much more dynamic and modern way.

Fitness, Health & Lifestyle Branding

In addition to entertainment and gaming, WWE is well-positioned to enter the fitness, health, and lifestyle sector. Professional wrestlers are known for their physical conditioning, and the company has long marketed strength, discipline, and athleticism as part of its identity. This makes fitness a natural extension of the brand.

WWE could launch gyms, training programs, or digital fitness platforms that allow fans to emulate the workouts of their favorite performers. It could also expand into apparel and nutrition products, building a lifestyle brand centered around performance and self-improvement. Given the global popularity of fitness culture, this move would not only align with WWE’s image but also tap into a lucrative and growing market.

Theme Parks & Experiential Entertainment

Finally, we’ve seen the likes of Disney World and Harry Potter-themed parks. How about WWE Land? WWE has always been high-octane and adrenaline-fueled, especially them Saturday Night Main Events, so diving into theme park rides and giving fans just as thrilling an experience would be huge.

A Florida-based park would bring its larger-than-life world to life, with rides accompanied by live shows, exhibits and more. It’s really easy to imagine rides called Suplex or The Last Ride, and even without a standalone park, a WWE collaboration with a theme park to create branded attractions could be huge and something we’d love to see.

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