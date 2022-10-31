WWE is partnering with Wheel of Fortune fo special episodes to air during the 40th season of the hit game show.

Xavier Woods appeared on Sunday’s edition of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, and raised $96,000 for the Gamers Outreach charity.

“Getting the chance to be on Wheel of Fortune after trying to get on for years was an unreal experience. I loved every second of it and thank you all for watching!,” he tweeted after the appearance.

Woods then announced today that they are looking for fans to join WWE Superstars on special episodes that will air during WWE Week on Wheel of Fortune later this year.

“Now that my @celebritywof show is over, let me tell you the big news! We’re looking for @wwe Superfans to spin the wheel. I want you to partner with me or your favorite WWE Superstar on Wheel of Fortune! Watch the video then go here wheeloffortune.com/WWE @WheelOfFortune,” Woods wrote.

Fans can apply to be a contestant at this link. The website asks, “Are you a WWE Super Fan? Do you want to solve puzzles with your favorite WWE Superstar? Submit a fun video telling us which WWE Superstar you want to play with, and why you should be a contestant during WWE Week for your chance to spin the Wheel!”

The WWE – WOF episodes will shoot in February, then air in late March in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39, according to AdWeek. The week-long stunt will feature 15 WWE Superstars paired with fans.

You can see Woods’ aforementioned tweet below, along with footage from Sunday’s episode:

