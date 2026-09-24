Wheeler Yuta believes Will Ospreay fit in well with the Death Riders until it became clear there were certain lines he wasn’t willing to cross.

Ospreay spent several weeks aligned with the Death Riders over the summer, leading to speculation that he could become a permanent member of the group. The partnership ultimately fell apart at AEW Redemption when Ospreay refused to attack Kenny Omega.

Speaking on the In The Weeds podcast (see video below), Yuta reflected on Ospreay’s time with the faction and said he initially believed bringing him into the group was the right move.

“I think when he was in the Death Riders and we were training, it was great. We all tried to elevate each other and he really got on board with it. Obviously, a lot of it was doing stuff with the neck. He was there with us. We have a Death Rider group chat going and there was one with Will in it, that one is not active anymore obviously.”

Yuta said Ospreay embraced the group’s mentality when it came to training and pushing one another, but added that PAC ultimately saw something in Ospreay that made him a poor long-term fit.

“We’re always motivating each other and pushing each other, he fit right into that when he was a part of the group. At the time, I thought it was the right move but obviously PAC has seen some of his character and has a deeper perspective on it.”

While Yuta believes Ospreay still shares some of the Death Riders’ values, he said the former AEW World Champion isn’t willing to embrace the group’s more ruthless tendencies.

“I still see — Will does share some of our values, right? He’s always motivated to push himself, he’s always motivated to train hard and raise the standard. I think when it comes to doing those unsavory things that guys like me thrive in, I don’t think he’s willing to go that far. I understand the affection, but I don’t think there’s really a place for him in the Death Riders anymore unfortunately.”