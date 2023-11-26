Wheeler Yuta is once again ROH Pure Champion.
The Blackpool Combat Club member defeated Katsuyori Shibata on this evening’s live edition of AEW Rampage from Pittsburgh. The champ was outwrestling Yuta at every turn, but Yuta took advantage of the referee being distracted and hit Shibata with a low-blow, then followed up with a DDT and a quick pin. This marks Yuta’s third-reign as ROH Pure Champion over the last year-and-a-half. He lost it to Shibata at ROH Supercard of Honor back in April.
Highlights from the matchup are below.
Shibata wants Yuta to bring the violence!
Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT!@K_Shibata2022 | @WheelerYuta pic.twitter.com/2GIvd2uWKp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 26, 2023
They've taken this #ROH Pure Championship bout to the outside of the ring!
Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT!@K_Shibata2022 | @WheelerYuta pic.twitter.com/7IgbNguQze
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 26, 2023
Wheeler Yuta did it!
He is now a 3-Time #ROH Pure Champion!#ANDNEW
Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT!@K_Shibata2022 | @WheelerYuta pic.twitter.com/ke9CUXeNiN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 26, 2023
Full results for tonight’s Rampage can be found here.