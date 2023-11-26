Wheeler Yuta is once again ROH Pure Champion.

The Blackpool Combat Club member defeated Katsuyori Shibata on this evening’s live edition of AEW Rampage from Pittsburgh. The champ was outwrestling Yuta at every turn, but Yuta took advantage of the referee being distracted and hit Shibata with a low-blow, then followed up with a DDT and a quick pin. This marks Yuta’s third-reign as ROH Pure Champion over the last year-and-a-half. He lost it to Shibata at ROH Supercard of Honor back in April.

Highlights from the matchup are below.

Full results for tonight’s Rampage can be found here.