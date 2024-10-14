The wrestling world all saw what he did.

But apparently he did not want to do it.

Wheeler Yuta surfaced on social media on Monday to comment on his heinous savage actions on his longtime friend and partner in AEW, Bryan Danielson, at AEW WrestleDream 2024.

Following the conclusion of the main event, which saw “The American Dragon” lose his AEW World Championship and effectively end his full-time career, Yuta was handed a plastic bag by Jon Moxley, which he used to suffocate and attack his former mentor.

In a post on Instagram today, Yuta shared a black-and-white photo of the moment from the October 12 pay-per-view in Danielson’s home state of Washington.

“Sorry, Bryan,” Yuta wrote as the caption to the photo.